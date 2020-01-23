Family of mother and daughter who died in Lake Charles house fire speaks out

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The family of Marie Bourque, 39, and Ski Smith is speaking out after losing their loved ones in a house fire.
“You couldn’t pull them apart, that’s how close Ski and Marie [were]," Marie’s father, Douglas Bourque said. "You couldn’t pull them two apart, they were so close.”
The relationship between Bourque’s daughter and granddaughter was like no other.
“A loving mother, she would protect her children from anyone," he said. “My daughter showed me how to love again. She was that type of person, she always had a smile.”
Marie and Ski had the same smile, a smile that was contagious to anyone who knew them.
“My granddaughter, she always had PaPaw smiling at her," Bourque said, now having to learn how to live without it. “I asked God to take me instead of them. I said lord take me and leave them here.”
Losing a loved one is painful, but Bourque said he’s focusing on the fact that both Marie and Ski are helping others by donating their organs.
“That right there brought me a lot of joy because they saved somebody else’s life," he said. "They lost theirs, they gave somebody else life to be here on this earth a little longer.”
Funeral services for Marie Bourque and Ski Smith will be held Friday, Jan. 24 at the Miguez Funeral Home in Jennings starting at 9 a.m.
The fire also critically injured Marie’s 11-year-old son. At this time, family says he is awake and improving.
