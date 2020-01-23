Eight people indicted in connection with attempted ATM theft

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Eight people have been indicted on charges of theft and racketeering in Calcasieu Parish today, Jan. 23, 2020.
All eight individuals were arrested in connection with an attempted theft of an ATM from a bank on Nelson Road on Nov. 21, 2019.
They have been indicted on charges of theft over $25,000, theft of a motor vehicle, and racketeering.
⋅ Reginald Simmons, 21
⋅ Quaylon Brown, 28
⋅ Rodney Hill, 19
⋅ Don Tyrone Jr., 24
⋅ A’jae Carr, 25
⋅ Javarion Davis, 29
⋅ Harold Oliver, 32
⋅ Jamaul Hunt, 24
