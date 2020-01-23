Cowgirls start slow in 74-67 loss to Southeastern

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball struggled with a full-court press and didn’t start the game with a lot of effort, energy or pride in its 74-67 Southland Conference loss to Southeastern Louisiana here Wednesday night.
“Credit Southeastern La., they outplayed us today,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “I thought they wanted it more than us. We didn’t play with a lot of pride, effort or energy in the first two quarters.”
The lead went back and forth for the first couple of minutes and McNeese (4-13, 1-7 SLC) held a 9-8 lead after a three-pointer by Regan Bolton. SE La. went on an 8-0 run to take a 16-9 lead late in the first quarter and held an 18-13 lead after the first stanza.
The Lady Lions (6-11, 3-5 SLC) held as much as an eight point lead (27-19) in the second quarter but a 7-2 run by the Cowgirls behind six straight points by Sky Jasper pulled the Cowgirls to within three (31-28) with less that two minutes left in the second quarter. SE La. went into the half with a 37-32 lead.
The Cowgirls fought their way back from a 13-point deficit with 4:35 left in the third quarter to tie the game 53 all on a free throw by Balogun with 12 seconds left in the quarter. McNeese outscored SE La. 21-16 in the quarter.
“We started to play with pride in the third quarter. I called a timeout and gave them a choice to make one stop at a time and we did and it got us back in the game.”
SE La. opened the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run to take a 63-55 lead and held its largest lead of the game (74-60) with 3:05 to play. The Cowgirls outscored the Lady Lions 7-0 in the final three minutes of the lead to single digits but still fell short.
“We came out in the fourth quarter and allowed to big threes and they just ran with the momentum.”
McNeese will remain home to host Houston Baptist at 1 p.m. Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader with the Cowboys.
NOTES
- McNeese had two players score in double figures (Jasper- 16, Balogun- 12)
- Balogun recorded her fifth double double in the last six games by pulling down 10 rebounds to go with her 12 points.
- Jasper scored in double figures for the second straight game and missed a double double by one rebound, she grabbed nine rebounds
- McNeese outrebounded SE La. 40-34 and was credited with 24 defensive rebounds.
- Rayah Haynes tied her career high with six assists
