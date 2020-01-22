Space heater causes massive damage to N Acadian apartment complex; no injuries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An apartment complex on North Acadian Thruway went up in flames on Wednesday morning.
The East Inn by Daystar apartments are located right across the street from St. Mary Baptist Church, between Zion and Cain streets.
Several families were inside the two-story building when the fire began, sometime around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 22. Officials say 15 people were inside. None of them were injured.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department says the fire was caused by the improper use of a space heater.
One WAFB viewer reached out to donate a pot of fresh-cooked red beans and rice and clothes to those affected.
Red Cross was on scene to assist residents.
Those wishing to donate to the victims can drop off supplies at New Sunlight Baptist Church, located at 1777 America St. Donations will be taken Thursday, Jan. 23 and Friday, Jan. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
