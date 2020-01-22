SOWELA sees record increase in enrollment

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College has seen a record increase in enrollment for its 2020 Spring semester.
Enrollment at SOWELA increased by 19% this year compared to a 7% increase during the last Spring semester.
“The enrollment growth at SOWELA continues to increase and again this semester the College has experienced an incredible and recording setting 19% increase. Many would think with the massive industrial growth in Southwest Louisiana that our enrollment would coincide with the workforce needs directly related to these industrial expansions," said SOWELA Chancellor Dr. Neil Aspinwall.
“However, the enrollment growth we are experiencing is not limited to our technical/industrial program areas; we are seeing growth in program areas such as Aviation, Business Administration, Criminal Justice, Chemical Lab Technology, Graphic Art, and Nursing," says Dr. Aspinwall. “I can directly attribute this growth to the great student focus we practice on a daily basis and the extraordinary dedication of our faculty and staff.”
SOWELA’s 7% increase last year and 19% increase this year outpaces the national projection for an increase to undergraduate enrollment of 3% that is expected for 2017 and 2028, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
