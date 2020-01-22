LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rainbow Trout are officially in Louisiana waters.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stocked seven bodies of water with more than 2,000 pounds of adult-size rainbow trout on Tuesday. Another 2,100 pounds of trout were stocked in other ponds throughout the state at the beginning of the year, according to LDWF. The stocking is part of the department’s “Get Out and Fish!” event to introduce the species to the state.
Rainbow trout are native to rivers and lakes in western North America where water temperatures are cooler.
LDWF said winter is a good time to stock ponds with rainbow trout in the state when ponds and lakes can support the cold-water fish.
Anglers 16 and older who possess a Louisiana fishing license can fish for rainbow trout in any Louisiana public waters.
Here’s where you can find rainbow trout in Southwest Louisiana:
· I-10 Park: 100 Rue de l’Acadie, Jennings, LA 70546
· Purple Heart Memorial Park Pond: US-190, Ragley, LA 70657
For more information on stocking, including specific locations and the schedule, visit LDWF on Facebook or visit the program website.
