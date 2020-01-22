Police release name of 18-year-old suspected of crashing car into trailer following chase

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur police have released the name of a man arrested following a police chase that began in Sulphur and ended in Carlyss Tuesday.
Jacob Lafleur, 18, of Sulphur, was booked into the Sulphur City Jail on one count of aggravated flight from an officer. He was also cited for not having a driver’s license. Additional charges are pending.
The chase began around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday when an unmarked Sulphur police unit saw a red Nissan Altima driving recklessly on Maplewood Drive, according to Capt. Jason Gully, spokesman for the Sulphur Police Department. Additional units were notified and caught up to the vehicle on Ruth Street near I-10.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off southbound at a high rate of speed, Gully said. Officers lost sight of the vehicle near Johnny Jones Road in Carlyss. Officers checked the surrounding streets but were unable to locate the vehicle.
Police were told by a witness that a red car had struck a mobile home at the intersection of La. 108 and Johnny Jones Road, Gully said. Lafleur, the driver of the vehicle, was taken into custody after a short police pursuit. A handgun was also located in the vehicle.
Gully said detectives are following up on information that the vehicle was possibly stolen out of Moss Bluff.
