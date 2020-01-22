Office of Public Health reminds people the importance of hand washing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Flu season is far from over.
Dr. Cavanaugh, the region five medical director for Office of Public Health, said we may even see a second peak of a different strain.
“As we’ve talked about before, vaccination is your best protection. But, sometimes there’s a mismatch between the strains that are covered in the vaccine and the strains that are going around like what we’re seeing this year," Cavanaugh said.
Which is where hand washing comes in. Cavanaugh said some people think they’re washing their hands thoroughly, but that may not be the case.
“We talk about hand washing a lot. A lot of people think it should be pretty intuitive, but it’s really not. There are many places on your hands that can kinda hide germs particularly underneath fingernails, on your wrists, if people are wearing jewelry like rings or watches, sometimes germs can hide around the corners and below in those web spaces of your fingers," Cavanaugh said.
Cavanaugh said one of the biggest problems is people not washing their hands long enough.
“They kinda put a little soap, real quick and they’re done. Ideally you should wash your hands for 20 to 30 seconds," Cavanaugh said.
While washing your hands helps prevent germs from spreading, Cavanaugh stresses it’s not too late to get your flu shot.
“Up to this point of the flu season we’ve seen mostly those b strains we were talking about. But, there’s this possibility that the a strains will pick up and go around. So, you may actually get the flu twice this year because you can catch the b strain and then catch the a strain later," Cavanaugh said.
