No college or conference will have more players in Super Bowl LIV than LSU and SEC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to current NFL rosters, the Southeastern Conference will field the most players in Super Bowl LIV out of any conference.
Five players vying for the Lombardi Trophy are products of LSU, which ties with Penn State and Iowa as the schools with the most grads making it to the big game.
Safety Tyrann Mathieu is one of four former Tigers who will represent the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2. Joining him is cornerback Morris Claiborne, and running backs Spencer Ware and Darrel Williams.
The lone LSU product on the 49ers: linebacker Kwon Alexander.
And, unsurprisingly, the SEC leads all conferences with 32 players in Super Bowl 54. The Big Ten ranks second with 22. Conference USA (11) leads all Group of Five leagues. The Colonial Athletic Association (three) leads FCS conferences.
