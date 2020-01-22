Money from ‘big’ fundraisers moving too slow; wildlife carers in desperate need of supplies

Wildlife carers are very much “do it yourself” volunteer organizations. Some of these animal-lovers who have been caring for Australia’s wildlife have opened their homes to furry guests. Jones says one of the facilities they plan to assist is over 350 miles deep into a remote sector of the outback. A woman reportedly lives there with a “pile of kangaroos” in her living room, desperate for supplies and support. Because carers are not supported by or receive money from the government, Jones believes they are the only chance to get the medicine and the shelter she and those kangaroos need.