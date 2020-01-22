McNeese Baseball and Bahama Bucks host snowball fight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Kids and college students in Lake Charles enjoyed Southwest Louisiana’s own version of a snow day with a snowball fight at the McNeese baseball field.
Bahama Bucks partnered with the school to invite all kids from Lake Charles to participate in the community event, featuring the McNeese baseball team and over a thousand snowballs.
Bahama Bucks part-owner Ali Kerai said the snowballs are one of the products the store on Nelson road sells year-round.
“Snow to throw,” Kerai said. “So you can have a snowball fight any time of the year that you want.”
Temperatures were cool on Tuesday afternoon, which set the scene for the winter fight.
McNeese head baseball coach Justin Hill said the event was a great idea.
“There’s so much life here today, seeing all the kids, so it’s really exciting to do it,” Hill said. “We’re a community driven school and the people here make the university and the town, I mean they make it what it is.”
Hill and the baseball team got to enjoy throwing snowballs at each other, including Sulphur alum, Kale Breaux.
“I’ve never seen this before, the whole snowball thing,” Breaux said. “It’s pretty cool to see all these kids running around here and have the time - there’s a snowball throwing at me right now."
Children who ran around took a breather to express how much fun they had.
Aidan Kowaosch, 11, had one word to describe the whole thing.
“It was a blast,” Kowaosch said.
Brayden Gillet, 9, said he hit his friend lots of times with the snowball.
“I got to feel snow again,” Gillet said. “It felt very cold and very sticky to my gloves.”
Beau Richard, 10, had tips to share on throwing a snowball.
“Well, you have to have a stiff arm,” Richard said. “You want to throw it hard, but not at the little kids.”
McNeese’s season opener is on Feb. 14, on Valentine’s Day. Bahama Bucks will be at every game selling refreshments.
