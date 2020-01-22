Louisiana delegation on Senate impeachment trial

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - All eyes are on Washington as the Senate Impeachment Trial gets underway, as this marks just the third presidential impeachment trial in U. S. history.
Locally, the Louisiana delegation has made it no secret where they stand on the issue.
“If you follow the history of this and how it developed and got to this point, it was an engineered, unprecedented process that got us here,” said Congressman Mike Johnson.
Shreveport Congressman Mike Johnson addressed media Monday after it was announced that he’d be a part of the legal team defending the president.
“The Senate is the one under our constitution that has the responsibility to determine whether an impeachable offense has been committed and I think in this case they will have no problem fully acquitting this president,” said Johnson.
One of the main focus for many watching the historic trial is if the senate will allow witnesses to testify,
Senator Bill Cassidy told Greta Van Susteran, in an interview Sunday, that many republican leaders, like himself, are not interested in hearing testimony.
“We could turn this into a total circus, but I’m absolutely not going to do is establish a precedent that is a jury us to our democracy,” said Cassidy.
“We’re all going to learn a lot and then we’ll make a decision about witnesses and additional evidence,” said Sen. John Kennedy.
As a member of President Trump’s legal team, Johnson said his first role will be to help with matters outside of the senate chambers. Johnson becomes one of 8 fellow house Republicans joining Trump’s impeachment defense team.
Oral arguments in the impeachment trial are expected to begin tomorrow.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.