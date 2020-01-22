LEGAL CORNER: Can a succession wait until both spouses are dead?

The law on separation from bed and board was repealed by the Louisiana Legislature in 1990. However, if you and your spouse had agreed to and contracted into a covenant marriage at the time that you got married, your marriage application, marriage license and marriage certificate must state that your marriage is a covenant marriage. If that is the case, then you could sue your spouse for a legal separation in the parish where you reside or where the two of you lived together. However, before a judgment of divorce can be sought, you must be living separate and apart without reconciling for a period of one year from the date the judgment of separation was signed. If you have minor children, then the period is one year and six months from the date the judgment of separation was signed. If you did not indicate that your marriage is a covenant marriage, then the law on divorce will apply.