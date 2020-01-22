Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — The owner of a chemical tanker ship has denied any liability for a collision with a fishing boat off the coast of Texas that killed one crew member and left two more missing and presumed dead. Norway-based Odfjell SE filed a motion Friday in response to a federal lawsuit brought by relatives of one of the fishermen who was killed. The family accuses Odfjell SE of failing to safely operate its 600-foot tanker, the Bow Fortune. The ship collided with the 81-foot Paddy's Pride on Jan. 14 near the entrance to Galveston Bay. The company says it is not at fault for any damages caused by the crash, that it maintains the tanker and ensured it was seaworthy at the time of the collision, court documents show.