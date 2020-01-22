Lake Charles man accused of sexually assaulting 5- and 8-year-old girls, girlfriend arrested for obstruction

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of sexually assaulting two girls when they were 5 and 8 years old between 2015 and 2018, authorities said.
Timothy Benoit II, 33, was indicted by a Calcasieu grand jury on Thursday and is facing charges of first-degree rape and sexual battery.
When Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies went to arrest Benoit at his home that same day, Benoit’s girlfriend, 29-year-old Ashley L. Foy, also of Lake Charles, told them he was out of state, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies who smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence found Benoit inside when they gained access to the home, Vincent said.
The home was found in poor living conditions and covered in animal feces, Vincent said. Deputies also found suspected marijuana in a bed, which Benoit and Foy’s 5-month-old twins were sleeping in. Their 2-year-old was also home.
Foy told detectives that the marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the home belonged to her, Vincent said.
Both Benoit and Foy were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. In addition to his grand jury charges, Benoit was arrested on three counts of cruelty to a juvenile. His bond is set at $1.5 million. Foy was arrested on three counts of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile; possession of marijuana; three counts of cruelty to a juvenile; obstruction of justice; and interfering with a law enforcement investigation. Her bond is set at $11,000.
The Department of Children and Family Services responded and released the children to a family member.
Det. Melanie Veillon is the lead investigator.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.