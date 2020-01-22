Jeff Davis authorities seeking identity of suspect in restaurant burglary

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a burglary that happened on Jan. 9 at Lil Cochon’s Cajun Kitchen in Iowa.
The Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance photos of the suspect and a vehicle.
Chief Deputy Chris Ivey is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (337) 821-2100.
Ivey said entry was made at approximately 1:20 a.m. by breaking a glass window on the east side of the building at 18440 South Frontage Road.
The suspect stole a royal cash register, Ivey said.
