Jeff Davis authorities seeking identity of suspect in restaurant burglary

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's detectives are investigating a burglary at Lil Cochon's Cajun kitchen in Iowa. (Source: Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff Office)
January 22, 2020 at 11:39 AM CST - Updated January 22 at 11:49 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a burglary that happened on Jan. 9 at Lil Cochon’s Cajun Kitchen in Iowa.

The Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance photos of the suspect and a vehicle.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (337) 821-2100.

Ivey said entry was made at approximately 1:20 a.m. by breaking a glass window on the east side of the building at 18440 South Frontage Road.

The suspect stole a royal cash register, Ivey said.

