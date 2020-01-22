Iowa police: Several bags of suspected marijuana found after chase on I-10

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several bags believed to be marijuana were found in a suspect’s car following a police chase on I-10 last week, Iowa authorities said.
Iowa police officers attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation around 10 p.m. on Jan. 16 near the Iowa exit, according to Iowa Police Chief Keith Vincent. The driver refused to stop, leading to a police chase that also involved the Welsh Police Department, the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, the Jennings Police Department and Louisiana State Police.
The vehicle was eventually stopped using road spikes, Vincent said. The driver, Keyion Montell Reynolds, 22, of Baton Rouge, was arrested for obstruction of justice and possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs. Officers found “several sealed bags containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.”
