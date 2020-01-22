FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers on the way today; more rain tonight and Thursday

Temperatures behind the front tomorrow night into Friday won’t be drastically colder, with lows back in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs over the weekend are back into the 60s. While sunshine will start the weekend, increasing clouds and a chance of a few showers returns on Sunday as another disturbance moves across the northern Gulf Coast. This could bring showers to the area in time for some of the Sunday services, but there is a chance that most of this rain stays to our south offshore, depending on the track of the low. If the disturbance takes more of a northerly track, then rain chances on Sunday could go up more than is currently forecast.