FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers on the way today; more rain tonight and Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the morning commute off to a dry start, you’ll want to at least pack away an umbrella if you plan to be out and about later this afternoon as the main focus this morning will again be on the cold temperatures throughout Southwest Louisiana. Clouds that have thickened up overnight have kept most areas above freezing although some frosty spots will show up across parts of the area this morning. Temperatures hour by hour won’t warm up quickly, with 30s and 40s this morning only topping out closer to the upper 40s north to lower 50s south.
The umbrella may come in handy after school and after work today as the first rains of the day begin to move in out of East Texas. Radar already shows a few faint returns this morning to our west as the atmosphere begins to moisten up this morning, helping to prime to pump for showers later in the day. Mid to late afternoon showers will transition at times into more of a steadier rain this evening.
Some periods of heavier rain and thunderstorms will be likely later tonight, especially after midnight and into the first part of Thursday. The commute tomorrow morning looks to be a impacted with scattered thunderstorms and potentially briefly heavy rain in spots as the front gets closer to the state. The rain should be tapering off by tomorrow afternoon and evening as the storm system shifts east but not before bringing between 1 and 2 inches of rain to parts of Southwest Louisiana.
Temperatures behind the front tomorrow night into Friday won’t be drastically colder, with lows back in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs over the weekend are back into the 60s. While sunshine will start the weekend, increasing clouds and a chance of a few showers returns on Sunday as another disturbance moves across the northern Gulf Coast. This could bring showers to the area in time for some of the Sunday services, but there is a chance that most of this rain stays to our south offshore, depending on the track of the low. If the disturbance takes more of a northerly track, then rain chances on Sunday could go up more than is currently forecast.
