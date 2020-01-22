FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers moving through, some heavier rain possible overnight

As we go through the rest of the evening we can expect showers to continue and the temperatures to hold very steady and actually rising few degrees as we go into the overnight hours. Models continue to show the possibility for heavier rain to continue to move through the area though the overnight hours and into the morning commute time frame give or take an hour or two. Our lows throughout the night will occur right around the midnight time frame and the temperatures will continue to warm as we go into the morning hours. Rainfall could cause for a very messy commute as we are seeing some of the heaviest rainfall moving through around that time. If we do indeed see some heavy rain in a short amount of time we could see some of the streets beginning to flood and that could be an issue so something worth monitoring. Make sure to download the KPLC weather app for the latest look at radar and updates throughout the evening and morning hours. As always give yourself a little extra time as you head off to work tomorrow. Overall by the time the rain ends we can expect anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain out of the system and that will depend on where some of the heavier rain does set up. Temperatures as you wake up in the morning will be in the middle to upper 50′s across the area as our lows will have only bottomed out in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s.