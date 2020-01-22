FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers moving through, some heavier rain possible overnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A cold and dreary day across Southwest Louisiana as we have been seeing showers continuing to move through the area. Temperatures are very cool as well as we are seeing temperatures in the lower to middle 40′s.
As we go through the rest of the evening we can expect showers to continue and the temperatures to hold very steady and actually rising few degrees as we go into the overnight hours. Models continue to show the possibility for heavier rain to continue to move through the area though the overnight hours and into the morning commute time frame give or take an hour or two. Our lows throughout the night will occur right around the midnight time frame and the temperatures will continue to warm as we go into the morning hours. Rainfall could cause for a very messy commute as we are seeing some of the heaviest rainfall moving through around that time. If we do indeed see some heavy rain in a short amount of time we could see some of the streets beginning to flood and that could be an issue so something worth monitoring. Make sure to download the KPLC weather app for the latest look at radar and updates throughout the evening and morning hours. As always give yourself a little extra time as you head off to work tomorrow. Overall by the time the rain ends we can expect anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain out of the system and that will depend on where some of the heavier rain does set up. Temperatures as you wake up in the morning will be in the middle to upper 50′s across the area as our lows will have only bottomed out in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s.
After the rain clears for Thursday morning a mixture of clouds and sun will remain for the afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the middle 60′s for many of us, which will feel much nicer than what we have seen on Wednesday. We will begin to clear out as we go into Thursday evening and this will allow for temperatures to drop back to around average for this time of year as we see lows in the lower 40′s. Sunshine sticks around for your Friday and we will see pleasant temperatures around the area as we are right around average in the lower to middle 60′s. As we move into the weekend we could see a nice Saturday shaping up and maybe some rain moving in for your Sunday.
Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60′s for both Saturday and Sunday and we will see a mixture of sun and clouds building throughout the day Saturday. As of this time daytime hours of Saturday look to me dry, even with the clouds building throughout the day, and as we move into the evening hours we could begin to see a few light showers along the I-10 corridor and points south as a low pressure system will be moving south of the coast. It will all depend on how close that low tracks to the coast as to how much rain we could or may not see as well as how far north the rain reaches. As of now a chance of rain does exist for Sunday, mainly again for the areas along the I-10 corridor and south and as always we will monitor the system as it gets closer.
Moving into next week temperatures remain in the middle to upper 60′s and dry for the beginning of the week before a cold front begins to take aim and may bring some more rain to the area by Wednesday and Thursday.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
