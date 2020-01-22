City offers security checks for homes and businesses in effort to reduce burglaries

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In an effort to reduce burglaries, the Lake Charles Police Department is offering to do security checks for local homeowners and business owners.
Through the Safe & Secure Program, detectives and community policing officers with the LCPD Property Crimes division will schedule a time to meet with the property owner and complete a security check, including an inspection of both the inside and outside of the property to advise property owners of where improvements can be made in order to make their location a less likely target for a burglar.
“There are some simple steps property owners can take to make their home or business more secure,” Sgt. Kirt Farquhar, a detective in the LCPD Property Crimes Division, said in a statement. “This program provides a one-on-one approach to making property more secure for owners, while assisting us with improving our chances of recovering stolen property and making arrests when burglaries do occur. We are able to educate citizens on the types of information that is helpful to detectives as well as the process these cases go through from discovery of a crime to successful prosecution.”
City officials say officers working with the Safe & Secure Program are also available for speaking engagements with local neighborhood watch and other community organizations.
“The Safe & Secure Program is just another way that we are working proactively keep our community safe,” Chief Shawn Caldwell said in a statement. “Our Officers are not only here to respond to crime after it occurs. It is our hope to build relationships in the community that allow us to prevent it in the first place.”
For more information or to schedule a home or business check or to schedule a speaking engagement, contact Sgt. Farquhar at 491-1520.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.