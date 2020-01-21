Wildlife authorities to stock rainbow trout in community ponds

(WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be stocking seven water bodies around the state with 2,300 pounds of adult-size rainbow trout on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
This effort is part of the department’s Get Out and Fish! program, which aims to make it easy for families to be introduced to a successful fishing trip. These fish are easy to catch and the ponds are near neighborhoods, and the wildlife agency hopes this will be an easy opportunity for families to get hooked on fishing.
In addition to the 2,300 pounds of rainbow trout that will be stocked on Tuesday, an additional 2,100 pounds of trout were stocked in other ponds throughout the state on Tuesday, Jan. 14, for a total of 4,400 pounds.
Now is the only time of year the Get Out and Fish! sites will be stocked with rainbow trout. Rainbow trout are native to rivers and lakes in western North America; yet, due to their popularity, these fish have been introduced throughout the United States through stocking efforts. When water temperatures are cool during winter months, our ponds and lakes can support the cold-water fish.
Anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online at https://la-web.s3licensing.com. By purchasing a fishing license, Louisiana receives matching funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education and fisheries management.
