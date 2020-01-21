SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 20, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 20, 2020.
Gregory Shaun Wisner, 33, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
Nolton James Alfred, 29, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Albert G Hudson, 30, Sulphur: Resisting a police officer with force; resisting an officer; disturbing the peace.
Frederick Lee Reado Jr., 21, Lake Charles: Criminal trespassing; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; probation violation.
Melissa Jane Simmons, 45, Lake Charles: Driving on the right side of the road; careless operation; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devin Demon Dixon, 29, Gonzales: Speeding; passing on the left; violations of protective orders; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Joseph Harrison Matt II, 50, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $1,000 (2 charges); burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.
Richard Seibert, 65, Sulphur: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; obscenity.
Matthew Arthur O’Neal, 48, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court; theft under $1,000.
Melissa Diane Manuel, 48, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Allen Sanders II, 26, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Abigail Nicole Carroll, 23, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; illegal possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000.
