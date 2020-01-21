McNeese Cowboys riding four-game win streak for first time in five seasons

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s a great time to be a Cowboy basketball fan. Things are slowly to fall into place for Coach Schroyer and his team. After this weekend McNeese is officially riding a 4 game win streak for the first time since the 2015 season.
“I think that we just hung together. We didn’t play great early on. I think New Orleans really took it to us like they do. But, I thought we rallied and stayed together. We stayed the course," Cowboy head coach Heath Schroyer said. "Those are the things I was most pleased with. And being able to really execute down the stretch.”
In the victory, McNeese was able to put together a 22-7 run over the last 7 minutes of the game to go onto snap a 6 game losing streak to UNO. The Cowboys have now won two straight away games after starting the season 0-7 on the road.
“To compete for a conference championship and to have the year that we really want to have, you gotta figure out ways to win on the road. I think at Abilene we came out with a great plan and executed. Same as New Orleans," Schroyer added. "They are all hard. I told our guys against Incarnate Word at home I said every game in this league, in every league, in January and February is really hard. But, figuring out how to win on the road is also hard in college basketball and for us to be able to do it a couple times has been great. We just need to do it a couple more.”
In addition to Saturday’s win Dru Kuxhausen continues to shine behind the arc. After making six threes against UNO he’s now tied for ninth on McNeeses single-season record list. Through 18 games he’s made 78 threes. That number will just keep getting higher because there’s still plenty of season left to be played.
