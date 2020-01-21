Iberville Parish’s youngest council member to attend first meeting

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday is a big day for a trailblazer in our own backyard. The youngest council member in the history of Iberville parish will attend his first meeting.
Raheem Pierce was 18 years old and a senior at Plaquemine High School when he was elected.
Pierce said he wants to add more transparency to the council. “I plan on doing quarterly meetings with my constituents, keeping them informed and letting them know what’s going on.”
On Tuesday, Pierce will sit in for his first official council meeting at 5 p.m.
