Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Managers AJ Hinch, Alex Cora and Carlos Beltrán lost their jobs in the wake of the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scam, leaving three teams needing to fill spots in the dugout just three weeks before the start of spring training. On and off the field, the fallout from one of the biggest scandals in Major League Baseball history is bound to carry over. Will there be beanballs or stories of cheating schemes from the past? And what effect will this have on the legacy of Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and the Astros who won the 2017 World Series?
WACO, Texas (AP) — MaCio Teague had 16 points, fellow transfer Davion Mitchell had 13 and Baylor held on to win its first-ever home game as the No. 1 team. The Bears beat Oklahoma 61-57 for their 15th win in a row. They leapfrogged Gonzaga for the top spot in the new AP Top 25 poll released earlier in the day and improved to 16-1 overall. They moved to 6-0 in conference play for the first time since winning their first 10 Southwest Conference games in 1948. Brady Manek had 21 points to lead Oklahoma.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Derek Culver scored 13 points, No. 14 West Virginia jumped to a big early lead and coasted to a 97-59 victory over Texas. It was the fifth-worst loss in Texas history and the worst under coach Shaka Smart. Jermaine Haley added 12 points and Jordan McCabe scored 10 for the Mountaineers. West Virginia improved to 9-0 at home and bounced back from a lopsided loss at Kansas State that cost them a spot in the top 10 this week. Jase Febres led the Longhorns with 18 points and Matt Coleman scored 15.
HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Paul scored 28 points and Danilo Gallinari added 25 as the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 112-107. Paul scored 27 of his 28 points in the first half. Gallinari and Dennis Schroder, who scored 17 of his 23 points after halftime, carried the Thunder after the break. James Harden shot 1 of 17 from 3-point range for the Rockets and finished with 29 points. Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds against his former team. He joined LeBron James as the only players with triple-doubles against all 30 NBA teams.
PHOENIX (AP) — Derrick White scored a season-high 25 points, Bryn Forbes added 24 and the San Antonio Spurs coughed up a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying to beat the Phoenix Suns 120-118. San Antonio led 96-83 going into the fourth quarter, but Phoenix chipped away. Ricky Rubio converted a three-point play to push the Suns ahead for the first time at 113-111, but Forbes hit his eighth 3-pointer with 2:33 remaining to put the Spurs back up. Devin Booker missed a long 3 with about two seconds left that would have won it. Booker led the Suns with 37 points, including 22 in the third quarter.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Dave Aranda sensed something special about Baylor even before the Bears were looking for a new head football coach. Baylor formally introduced Aranda on Monday, four days after he was hired as a first-time head coach. He spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator for national champion LSU. Aranda says he could see the togetherness and toughness of the Bears when watching them against Oklahoma. That's the team the Tigers beat in the national semifinal game. He takes over for Matt Rhule. Rhule is now coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers. Aranda says he's excited about furthering the progress that has been made under Rhule the past three seasons.
UNDATED (AP) — Baylor leaped over Gonzaga and into the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll to give the Top 25 its seventh team on top this season. That matches the record set in 1983 for the most No. 1s in the history of the poll that dates to the 1948-49 season. Baylor received 33 first-place votes from the 65-member media panel and had 1,591 points. Gonzaga received 31 first-place votes for 1,588 points. Kansas, undefeated San Diego State and Florida State replaced Duke, Auburn and Butler in the top five after those three schools each lost a pair of games last week.
NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina still sits atop The Associated Press women's college basketball poll with Baylor in second place. The Gamecocks received 22 first-place votes from a 30-member media panel. The Lady Bears had six. UConn moved up to third after previous No. 3 Stanford lost to Oregon by 32 points. The Ducks moved up to No. 4. Louisville was fifth. Stanford fell to sixth. Oregon State, North Carolina State, Mississippi State and UCLA rounded out the top 10. Northwestern entered the poll at No. 22. It's the first ranking for the Wildcats since 2015-16.