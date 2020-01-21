FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frosty start; next storm system on the way with showers Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The coldest morning of the year is currently underway with temperatures in 30s and wind chill values in the 20s as you head out the door this morning. It’s truly a cold morning as the kids head out to the bus stop with a widespread frost and freezing temperatures, but the main issue will be the wind chill values that make it feel like the 20s. You’ll need to bundle up when heading out the door this morning, as temperatures will again be slow to warm up.
Once the sun rises temperatures will eventually warm up through the 40s and into the 50s by afternoon with our last sunniest day before the next storm system arrives by tomorrow afternoon and evening. Clouds on the increase tonight will keep temperatures above freezing, although areas of frost can’t be ruled out as temperatures drop into the middle 30s. Wednesday starts off much cloudier and is a sign of the showers that will be on the return by the afternoon.
Rain chances will be on the increase by Wednesday afternoon as showers out of SE Texas begin to arrive. Earlier in the morning, there is a chance that parts of the ArkLaTex region even see a wintry mix, although by the time the storm system arrives to Southwest Louisiana, temperatures will be too warm for anything by rain, with on and off rain continuing Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain should come to an end altogether by Thursday evening as the cold front moves east with between 1 and 2 inches of rain will be possible.
The front moves east with clearing skies returning Friday, but with this being a Pacific cold front, temperatures won’t be drastically colder behind it. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s through the weekend with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 60s. The forecast should remain dry through the entire weekend ahead. Yet another storm system approaches by the middle of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
