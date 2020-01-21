FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frosty start; next storm system on the way with showers Wednesday

Rain chances will be on the increase by Wednesday afternoon as showers out of SE Texas begin to arrive. Earlier in the morning, there is a chance that parts of the ArkLaTex region even see a wintry mix, although by the time the storm system arrives to Southwest Louisiana, temperatures will be too warm for anything by rain, with on and off rain continuing Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain should come to an end altogether by Thursday evening as the cold front moves east with between 1 and 2 inches of rain will be possible.