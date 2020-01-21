FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly again tonight, but rain returns Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our weather pattern is changing, and you may have noticed some subtle hints of that today in the form of high thin clouds. This is a sign that bigger changes are on the way and it involves a warming trend along with rain.
Tonight will still be chilly with temperatures dropping quickly early this evening, then the cooling process will slow and eventually stall after midnight. Lows will reach the low to mid 30s from I-10 north and low 40s at the coast. However, it looks likely that temperatures will be increasing before sunrise as clouds continue to increase. Even so you will still need a jacket as you head out the door, but take an umbrella too.
Clouds will continue to increase through the day Wednesday and scattered showers will become possible by early afternoon. Rain chances will increase in the evening and overnight hours.
Rain and possibly some thunderstorms will be more widespread Thursday until a cold front moves through and pushes the rain off to the east. The chance of rain is 80% and some of the rain could be locally heavy at times. But severe weather does not look very likely at this time, we will continue to monitor for that though.
Friday will be much nicer with abundant sunshine and lows in the 40s with highs in the low 60s. And the weekend should be similar with both Saturday and Sunday looking perfect for anything outdoors! Some clouds will likely return late Saturday into Sunday, but rain does not look likely.
Another storm system will approach early next week with clouds increasing beginning Monday and rain most likely Wednesday. A cold front will then move through and clear us out again by the end of the week and it should remain nice through the following weekend!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
