Car crashes into Carlyss mobile home following police pursuit

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A car crashed into a mobile home in Carlyss following a police chase Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
The driver of the car - which was reported stolen out of Moss Bluff - refused to stop when Sulphur officers attempted to pull it over for a traffic violation, according to Capt. Jason Gully, public information officer for the Sulphur Police Department.
A chase ensued and the officers lost the vehicle in the Carlyss area, Gully said. A witness told police they saw the car drive off the road at the intersection of Johnny Jones Road and La. 108 and crash into a mobile home.
When officers arrived, the driver was not in the car, Gully said. The driver was arrested following a foot pursuit.
Sulphur police, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Carlyss fire and Acadian Ambulance all reported to the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.