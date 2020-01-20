Top 16 compete for the Louisiana State Pinball Championship

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Pinball Championship was Sat. Jan. 18, along with all of the other State Pinball Championships in the country.
“So all during 2019, players in Louisiana that played in tournaments in the state of Louisiana earned points towards the Louisiana Championship,” said Mike Vanetten, Director of the Louisiana State Tournament.
The top 16 players from all across Louisiana competed for the opportunity to play in the National Pinball Championship. This year, the National Championship is held in Denver.
Preston Moncla won last year’s State Championship and one of the Top 100 players in the country.
“It can be a little stressful, you know because it’s THE championship, Moncla said. "But, it’s just a lot of fun because you’re playing with people you’ve been playing with all year. So, everybody in here, these are all my buddies, so it’s nice to get together once a year and just hang out with everybody, play some pinball. If you lose, you lose, if you win, you win but you have a great time regardless.”
Moncla will be representing Louisiana once again in March.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.