SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 19, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 19, 2020.
Abel Gonzalez, 37, Lake Charles: Following vehicles; driver must be licensed; first offense DWI; property damage under $1,000.
John Reed Weber, 45, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Tyler Robert Badgett, 24, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Michelle Linn Garcia, 39, Sulphur: First degree vehicular negligent injuring; first offense DWI; careless operation.
Kamran Muhammad Chaudary, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault with a firearm; child endangerment.
Ernest Machael Lee Vercher, 19, DeRidder: Failure to stop or yield; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Cody Charles Fontenot, 31, Jennings: Theft under $1,000; theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Christopher Russell Rosier, 38, Starks: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Vincent Jamir Reynaud, 30, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); passing a parked emergency vehicle; turning movements and required signals; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Michael Anthony Thomas, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); aggravated assault; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Alexia Denee Davis, 27, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug (4 charges).
Kyle Myrick Lyons, 57, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug (4 charges).
Charles Joseph Fontenot, 50, DeQuincy: Second offense DWI; turning left at an intersection.
Joseph Claude Batiste, 54, Vinton: Strangulation; disturbing the peace; aggravated battery.
Drue Tyler Bertrand, 28, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Eric Antonio Sanabria-Morales, 43, Lake Charles: Flashing red lights; possession of a Schedule II drug.
JaMichael Issiah Siverand, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; first offense possession of a stolen firearms.
Leslie J. Chapman, 38, Iowa: Theft under $1,000 with two or more convictions; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.