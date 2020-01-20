Sha’markus Kennedy named SLC Player of the Week for third time this season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese forward Sha’Markus Kennedy is the Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
The only Southland student-athlete to rank in the top five in scoring (16.4) and rebounding (9.5), Kennedy continued working his way toward averaging a double-double with 16.5 points and 15 rebounds per game in two Cowboys wins last week – a 72-56 victory over UIW on Wednesday and a 65-52 win at New Orleans on Saturday.
Kennedy leads the league with four double-doubles in conference contests and this marks his third weekly honor of the 2019-20 season. McNeese (9-9, 4-3 SLC) aims to extend its four-game win streak as the Cowboys visit Southeastern Louisiana at 7 p.m. Wednesday before opening a three-game homestand against Houston Baptist at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Men’s Basketball Player of the Week – Sha’Markus Kennedy, McNeese – Senior – Forward – Tuscaloosa, Ala.
In addition to scoring 12 points, Kennedy matched his career high with 16 boards against UIW, accounting for nearly half the team’s 35 rebounds. He had a double-double in the second half alone with 10 points and 10 rebounds to help the Cowboys turn a two-point lead at half into a 16-point win. Kennedy blocked five shots, dished out a pair of assists and recorded two steals against the Cardinals.
Kennedy shot 10-of-15 from the field in Saturday’s win over New Orleans, snapping a six-game losing streak against the Privateers and securing the first win in the Crescent City in five years. He finished with 21 points and 14 grabs off the glass to go with two assists and three blocks. After UNO took a 43-41 lead with 8:50 remaining, Kennedy tallied seven points and assisted on a pair of crucial three-pointers to help the Cowboys pull away late.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.