Sha’markus Kennedy named SLC Player of the Week for third time this season

Kennedy shot 10-of-15 from the field in Saturday’s win over New Orleans, snapping a six-game losing streak against the Privateers and securing the first win in the Crescent City in five years. He finished with 21 points and 14 grabs off the glass to go with two assists and three blocks. After UNO took a 43-41 lead with 8:50 remaining, Kennedy tallied seven points and assisted on a pair of crucial three-pointers to help the Cowboys pull away late.