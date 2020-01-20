MLK Parade and Family Day Festival today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles is commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the 36th Annual Martin Luther King Parade and Family Day Festival.
The parade is at 11 a.m. and will be followed by the Family Day Festival. The Washington-Marion and Lake Charles College Prep bands will kick off Family Day. There will also be zydeco, R&B, blues, and southern soul music. There will also be a Celebrity Gumbo Cook-Off Contest, local vendors, exhibits, arts & crafts, and Creole and Cajun food. Those wearing Commemorative MLK T-Shirts are invited to march in the parade. All Family Day events are free.
PARADE ROUTE
· Leave north end of Civic Center, on Bord du Lac Drive.
· Travel east down Broad Street.
· Turn north on Enterprise Boulevard.
· Turn west on Mill Street.
· Turn south on North Lakeshore Drive and return to Civic Center.
