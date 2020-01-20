MLK Parade and Family Day Festival today

The parade is at 11 a.m. and will be followed by the Family Day Festival. The Washington-Marion and Lake Charles College Prep bands will kick off Family Day. There will also be zydeco, R&B, blues, and southern soul music. There will also be a Celebrity Gumbo Cook-Off Contest, local vendors, exhibits, arts & crafts, and Creole and Cajun food. Those wearing Commemorative MLK T-Shirts are invited to march in the parade. All Family Day events are free.