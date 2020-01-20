Local program teaching teens life skills

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Saturday, Jan. 18, W.I.N.G.S Academy had their first “The Living Room: Life Skills Seminar” for students as young as 14 years old. The goal, according to the President of W.I.N.G.S, Brandon Williams, was to provide skills that they would need in their transition from high school to adulthood.
“So, to teach them early hopefully decreases those rates of them not being successful and having that self efficacy that allows them to be able to succeed,” Williams said.
Nearly 50 students came to learn about a range of topics from mental health to car maintenance.
“Even though we can group our young people as a generation who doesn’t care about their success, we have a good majority of them who do care, who are willing to work hard at school, economics, at academics, all of those areas and they want those keys,” Williams said.
The classes, funded by a grant from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, were taught by experts in their field. Beverly Brown, a licensed realtor, and notary taught attendees about credit.
“Well, I feel like knowledge is power, you know, so you may be getting an introduction to it at 14, but you want to continue, because things change yearly sometimes," Brown said. "Laws are always changing. So, something that may work this year may not work next year, so it’s good at a young age, being fed that information, so they can start doing that research themselves.”
Ashanta Malbroux attended the seminar and believes she now has the tools to take on her future.
“Being able to go away next year, and having these tools with me will definitely help me on campus,” Malbroux said.
Parents of the attendees will attend the seminar on Friday, which will discuss mental health wellness during their child’s transition from high school to adulthood.
“The Living Room: Life Skills Seminar," is hosted quarterly. The next one will be on Sat., Apr. 18.
