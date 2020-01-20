Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis appears close to returning from right knee soreness that has sidelined the Dallas Mavericks forward the past 10 games. The 7-foot-3 Latvian stops short of declaring himself ready because Porzingis was a late scratch in Sacramento last week when he thought he was ready. The Mavericks have been cautious with Porzingis since acquiring him in a trade with New York when he was still recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Porzingis says be believes he will play in the next game Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 21 points, DeMar DeRozan added 20 and the San Antonio Spurs held off the Miami Heat 107-102. Miami's Duncan Robinson missed a 3-pointer with 10.2 seconds left and the Heat trailing 105-102. Miami fouled Marco Belinelli, who made both free throws to cap the scoring. Bam Adebayo had 21 points, 16 rebounds and six assists for Miami, which had won its previous two games. Goran Dragic added 19 points and Kendrick Nunn had 18. The Spurs rebounded after blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter against Atlanta in a 121-120 defeat Friday.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — N'dea Jones scored 19 points with 13 rebounds and 12th-ranked Texas A&M beat Florida 69-42 to end a two-game losing streak. Ciera Johnson scored 16 points with 10 rebounds, Kayla Wells scored 13 and Jasmine Williams 11. The two teams combined to miss 27 of their 34-shot attempts and played to an 8-8 tie at the end of the first quarter. While Florida's shooting struggles continued, the Aggies got it together in the second and shot 11 of 18. Lavender Briggs led Florida (11-8, 2-4) with 14 points and 11 rebounds.