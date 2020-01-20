Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis appears close to returning from right knee soreness that has sidelined the Dallas Mavericks forward the past 10 games. The 7-foot-3 Latvian stops short of declaring himself ready because Porzingis was a late scratch in Sacramento last week when he thought he was ready. The Mavericks have been cautious with Porzingis since acquiring him in a trade with New York when he was still recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Porzingis says be believes he will play in the next game Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.