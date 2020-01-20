FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter has finally returned for now; more rain later in the week

Overcast skies Wednesday will make the way for a few showers developing by the afternoon with even higher rain chances late Wednesday night into most of the day Thursday as warmer air and moisture pulls back up the Gulf coast thanks to a warm front Thursday. Rain pushes out very early on Friday as another fast-moving cold front sweeps through. This will thankfully clear things out again in plenty of time for the upcoming weekend and return cooler temperatures back to the state. Rain totals between Wednesday and Friday look to average between 1 and 2 inches, and the likelihood of severe weather is very low.