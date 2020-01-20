FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter has finally returned for now; more rain later in the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The storms we saw on Saturday made way for a wonderful end to the weekend, with sunshine on Sunday with afternoon high temperatures in the 50s, slightly cooler than historical averages but just a few degrees and a much-welcomed break for our very warm January weather. Just as the plants have started to early bloom, the blast of winter air has sent temperatures down into the 30s this morning and will be another below average day temperature-wise with highs in the 50s.
Dew point readings in the upper teens and lower 20s on Sunday is extremely dry air for Southwest Louisiana and really helped our temperatures drop quickly last night after sunset, with temperatures this morning down in the 30s. Patchy areas of frost are likely this morning, so make sure to allow some extra time to warm up the car this morning.
With another cold night on tap, make sure to take precautions for a light freeze as temperatures are expected to be a few degrees colder tonight. Make sure your pets have a warm place to stay, and also make sure to take the necessary precautions with your outdoor plants that could be susceptible to a killing freeze, which is most likely north of I-10 tonight.
The coldest core of air will pass through tonight and Tuesday, with temperatures tomorrow afternoon only reaching the lower 50s. The likely of widespread freezing temperatures Tuesday night will largely hinge on the amount of cloud cover, which looks to return over the second half of the day Tuesday. This may nudge up temperatures Tuesday night by just enough to keep most areas above the freezing mark Wednesday morning.
Overcast skies Wednesday will make the way for a few showers developing by the afternoon with even higher rain chances late Wednesday night into most of the day Thursday as warmer air and moisture pulls back up the Gulf coast thanks to a warm front Thursday. Rain pushes out very early on Friday as another fast-moving cold front sweeps through. This will thankfully clear things out again in plenty of time for the upcoming weekend and return cooler temperatures back to the state. Rain totals between Wednesday and Friday look to average between 1 and 2 inches, and the likelihood of severe weather is very low.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
