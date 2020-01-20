FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold night ahead with frost likely; but more rain is not far away…

Tonight, will be clear and cold with light winds allowing temperatures to drop quickly through the night. I expect lows to range from the upper 20s north of I-10 to the upper 30s at the coast. And frost is likely for most of SWLA, so bring in or cover any outdoor plants that could be damaged by the frost. Temperatures are not likely to be cold enough for long enough for widespread water pipe issues, but make sure your outdoor pets have adequate shelter from the cold.