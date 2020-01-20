FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold night ahead with frost likely; but more rain is not far away…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Well it finally feels like January again with highs today only reaching the 50s under sunny skies. Enjoy this taste of winter while it lasts, because warmer weather returns soon.
Tonight, will be clear and cold with light winds allowing temperatures to drop quickly through the night. I expect lows to range from the upper 20s north of I-10 to the upper 30s at the coast. And frost is likely for most of SWLA, so bring in or cover any outdoor plants that could be damaged by the frost. Temperatures are not likely to be cold enough for long enough for widespread water pipe issues, but make sure your outdoor pets have adequate shelter from the cold.
Tuesday will be a nice day with mostly clear skies expected and high temperatures that will top out in the low to mid 50s. Although some clouds may begin to return late in the day ahead of the next system, approaching from the west.
Wednesday will start off cool again with lows in the 30s and frost may occur in some areas. Although this will largely depend on how quick the clouds return and what if the wind remains light. Showers will gradually return by the afternoon or evening hours; and the chance of rain is 40%.
Rain and possibly some thunderstorms will be more widespread Thursday until a cold front moves through and pushes the rain off to the east. The chance of rain is 70% and some of the rain could be locally heavy at times. But severe weather does not look very likely at this time, we will continue to monitor for that though.
Friday will be much nicer with abundant sunshine and lows in the 40s with highs in the low 60s. And the weekend should be similar with both Saturday and Sunday looking perfect for anything outdoors!
Another storm system will approach early next week with clouds increasing beginning Monday and rain most likely Wednesday. A cold front will then move through and clear us out again by the end of the week and it should remain nice through the following weekend!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.