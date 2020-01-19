Short handed Cowgirls fall to UNO

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A short-handed McNeese women’s basketball team stayed within reach until a few turnovers late in the third quarter that allowed New Orleans to pull away for a 78-59 win here Saturday.
“I thought at the end of the third quarter is where the game changed,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “We turned the ball over three straight times with about a minute and a half in the quarter and we never really responded. That span was due to a lack of focus and attention to details that we were doing.”
McNeese (4-12, 1-6 SLC) led 45-43 with just over two minutes left in the third quarter but UNO (9-7, 5-2 SLC) went on a 10-0 run and scored six points in the final 44 seconds to take a 53-43 lead into the fourth quarter due to a full court press that caused the Cowgirls to turn the ball over a few times. McNeese ended the game with 27 turnovers but outrebounded UNO 49-44.
The Cowgirls were playing without its two leading scorers, Callie Maddux who has missed the last seven games were also without Regan Bolton in this game who recently suffered a concussion.
“Despite with players being injured, I can’t ask for much more of the fight that these girls are giving. Credit UNO they are a good team and a team that is hard to scout because a different player has stepped up for them all season,” Cryer said.
Cowgirls held a 15-9 rebounding margin following the first quarter and trailed 18-16 after the first period. McNeese opened the second quarter with five straight points to take a 21-18 lead before UNO went on a run to regain the lead.
Trailing 27-26, Shaela Gardner knocked down two straight three-pointers to put the Cowgirls up 32-27 late in the second quarter and led 34-33 at the half.
McNeese will return home for two straight games beginning with a 6:30 p.m. game against Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday.
NOTES
- Cowgirls played without their leading scorer Regan Bolton who suffered a concussion at Incarnate Word on Wednesday.
- Cowgirls outrebounded UNO 26-18 at the half
- Damilola Balogun picked up her fifth double double this season and fourth in conference games this season with 12 pts. And 15 reb. Balogun had 10 rebounds and 6 points at the half
- Bre’Ashlee Jones also ended the game with a double- double 12 pts., 11 reb. for her second of the season.
- Sky Jasper scored a career high 15 points on 6 of 18 from the field and 3 of 8 free throws
- Cowgirls shot 37.9 percent from the field (25-66), 23.5 percent from 3-pt. (4-17), and 38.5 percent (5-13) from the free throw line
- McNeese outrebounded UNO 49-44
- Cowgirls last led 45-43 with 2:36 left in the third quarter
