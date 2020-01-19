Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

LSU-CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE
LSU title parade draws massive crowds
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Thousands of LSU fans wearing purple and gold lined streets near Tiger Stadium and packed a basketball arena for a parade honoring the football team's national championship. A day after visiting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Tigers players rode on truck-pulled floats and tossed Mardi Gras beads along the route in Baton Rouge. LSU coach Ed Orgeron again posed with the national championship trophy. Quarterback Joe Burrow also presented a replica of his Heisman Trophy to the school. LSU capped off a 15-0 season Monday by beating Clemson for the school's fourth national title.
AP-FBN-ODELL-BECKHAM-WARRANT
Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. rescinded in butt-swat case
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Police Department says a misdemeanor simple battery warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. has been rescinded. The warrant was issued Thursday. Video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer's buttocks during LSU's locker room victory celebration after Monday night's college national championship game in the Superdome. A police official on Saturday said that the security officer involved in the incident decided to drop the charge. Beckham has also come under scrutiny over his apparent cash payments to Tigers players on the field after the game.
EMPLOYEE PAY-AUDIT
Audit: Louisiana city's pay supplement may have been illegal
OAKDALE, La. (AP) — An independent financial audit says a southwestern Louisiana city may have run afoul of the state's constitution when it gave its workers a one-time pay supplement that cost nearly $41,000. An accountant looking at the books for Oakdale says the city might have violated a Louisiana Constitution provision governing how public funds can be spent. The American Press reports about 60 workers received the one-time pay supplement, which was approved by the city council and mayor in November 2018. No elected officials got the bonuses. Mayor Gene Paul and the city's clerk have requested a legal opinion from the attorney general's office to determine whether the adjustments were allowed — and to prevent any future potential violations.
AVIATION COMPANY
Aviation maintenance company opening at Louisiana airport
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — An aviation maintenance and repair facility will open at a northwest Louisiana airport to serve commercial airline customers. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Advanced Aero Services's plans for a new facility at the Shreveport Regional Airport. The startup company, called AAS, plans to create 60 new jobs at the site by next year, with an average annual salary of $49,600 plus benefits. Hiring is expected to begin within two months. AAS plans to establish its operations in an existing hangar located in the Shreveport Regional Airport’s Aeropark. Then, it will seek financing for an expansion that the governor's office said is expected to lead to as many as 1,000 jobs within the decade. Louisiana is giving AAS workforce training assistance along with tax breaks.
MEDICAID CONTRACTS
Louisiana Medicaid managed care contract awards thrown out
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Multibillion-dollar Medicaid contracts awarded by Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration have been scrapped. Louisiana's chief procurement officer Paula Tregre determined the health department mishandled the bid process for deals to provide health services to 1.5 million people. Tregre says the department failed to follow state law or its own evaluation and bid guidelines in determining which private companies should receive contracts to manage care for most of Louisiana's Medicaid patients. She issued her decision late Friday. It can be appealed. Tregre says the health department will have to redo the bid process. The decision won't disrupt Medicaid services.
HOTEL COLLAPSE-NEW ORLEANS
Implosion back on for partially collapsed New Orleans hotel
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials say an unstable hotel building that partially collapsed while under construction last fall will be imploded. Officials say the implosion is expected as early as mid-March. Implosion had been considered, then rejected in the weeks after the Oct. 12 collapse at the planned Hard Rock Hotel. But officials said Friday they've revived the implosion plan. It's deemed safer than having workers on site taking the structure apart. And it means work will be done sooner. Demolition had been expected to last until December. Three workers died in the collapse. The remains of two remain in the wreckage.
TRIBES-UN COMPLAINT
Louisiana, Alaskan tribes file UN climate change complaint
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Four coastal Louisiana tribes and one in Alaska that say the U.S. government has violated their human rights by failing to take action on climate change have submitted a formal complaint to the United Nations in Switzerland. The Advocate reports the complaint was filed Wednesday. One tribal chief says they're faced with losing their homeland in 20 years. She says that also means a loss of culture and identity. Some areas where the tribes historically lived are already under water. The tribes say intervention by the United Nations is necessary because the federal and state governments have not done enough.
ALGAE BLOOM-SBA LOANS
Disaster loans: Closed Mississippi beaches hurt businesses
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Low-interest disaster loans are available for small Mississippi businesses hurt by toxic bacteria that closed every mainland beach in the state during the summer. Gov. Tate Reeves says the federal Small Business Administration can make the loans to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses, and private nonprofit organizations. The federal agency says that in addition to coastal Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties in Mississippi, the declaration covers adjacent counties in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Mississippi beaches were closed because of cyanobacteria, which often are called blue-green algae. They can cause rashes, diarrhea and vomiting.