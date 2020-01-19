Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Players from two teams at the center of baseball’s sign-stealing scandal faced their fans for the first time since the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox ousted their managers amid the fallout from the investigation into Houston’s elaborate scheme. The Astros and Red Sox held their annual fanfests on Saturday. Instead of talking about preparations for the season, players from both teams were left to answer questions about sign-stealing that left them without managers. Astros star second baseman José Altuve says players will have to talk about the scandal at spring training and then try not to let it distract them in the new season.
HOUSTON (AP) — LeBron James had 31 points and 12 assists and the Los Angeles Lakers rode a big third quarter to a a 124-115 win over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers bounced back after a loss to Orlando on Wednesday night that snapped their nine-game winning streak. The loss was the third straight for the Rockets, which ties a season high, and they have dropped four of five. Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for his fourth straight 30-point game and James Harden had 34 for the Rockets, who also lost three in a row in late November.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Freddie Gillespie had 17 points and Devonte Bandoo scored 16 points to help No. 2 Baylor overcome a 12-point second-half deficit to defeat Oklahoma State 75-68. Jared Butler had 17 points for Baylor, which won its 14th straight game. Isaac Likekele scored 16 points and added nine rebounds and five assists for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have lost five straight.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Devon Dotson returned from a hip injury to score 21 points and lead No. 6 Kansas over Texas 66-57. Dotson scored the Jayhawks' final seven points of the game. He made a long 3-pointer with just under 3 minutes left and then closed out the victory with four straight free throws in the final 39 seconds. Udoka Azubuike scored 17 points and a scoring burst from him early in the second half allowed Kansas to take the lead after trailing much of the first half. Jericho Sims led Texas with 20 points.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Stalock posted his second shutout of the season with 27 saves, and Jason Zucker had a goal and two assists for the Minnesota Wild in a 7-0 win against the Dallas Stars. Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman each had a goal and assist. Jared Spurgeon, Carson Soucy, Ryan Donato and Zach Parise also scored for the Wild. Anton Khudobin started in goal for Dallas, but was pulled early in the second period after allowing four goals on 17 shots. Ben Bishop entered and made 12 saves as the Stars lost for the third time in four games.
WICHITA. Kan. (AP) — Fabian White scored 14 points for Houston as the balanced Cougars emphatically defeated No. 16 Wichita State 65-54. Houston is tied with Tulsa atop the American Athletic Conference standings. Wichita State lost its second straight game Saturday and managed just one player scoring in double figures.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kyler Edwards had 22 points coming off the highest-scoring game of his career and No. 23 Texas Tech pulled away from Iowa State in the second half of a 72-52 victory. The sophomore was 5 of 6 from 3-point range after scoring 24 points in a victory at Kansas State that stopped a two-game skid. Texas Tech went on an 18-2 run in the second half. The Cyclones missed their first 15 attempts from 3-point range and finished 3 of 22. Tyrese Haliburton led the Cyclones with 13 points.
WACO, Texas (AP) — The No. 2 Baylor women set another Big 12 record with their 45th consecutive conference win in regular season play. Moon Ursin had a career-high 22 points to lead five Lady Bears in double figures in a 91-51 win over No. 17 West Virginia on Saturday night. The Lady Bears had matched their own record of 44 in a row earlier this week. They never trailed in breaking that. Baylor also won its nation's-best 49th home game in a row overall. Kysre Gondrezick had 15 points for West Virginia, which has consecutive lopsided losses after its first 3-0 start ever in Big 12 play.