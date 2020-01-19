FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A much cooler day with plenty of sunshine, areas of frost possible over the next several nights

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A much different day across Southwest Louisiana as we are seeing cooler temperatures and thankfully plenty of sunshine.
Highs today are around 15 degrees cooler than this time yesterday as we were seeing temperatures in the 70′s for Saturday afternoon, compared to highs today in the lower and middle 50′s. The plus side to the cooler weather is that we are seeing abundant sunshine across the region thanks to the high pressure that has moved in from the west supplying northerly wind, which have been quite strong today. The winds are making it feel even cooler out there as winds have been around 10 to 20 miles per hour gusting upwards of 30. So if you are heading out during the rest of the afternoon, make sure to grab that jacket and maybe a wind breaker to help keep warm. As we move through the rest of the evening clear skies will remain and winds will begin to relax, which will allow for temperatures to drop even more this evening. Through the early and late evening hours temperatures will begin to fall into the upper and middle 40′s and will continue to drop through the overnight hours. If you are outside tonight definitely take a coat top help stay warm as lows will be in the middle to upper 30′s with areas of frost possible for the areas north of I-10 so any sensitive plants you have make sure to take them indoors as well as pets.
For Martin Luther King Jr. Day we can expect sunshine to stick around as well as temperatures to remain coll with highs only topping off in the middle 50′s, which is around 5 to 8 degrees below average for this time of year. For everyone off it will be a nice day as sunshine and dry conditions remain, but definitely make sure to have a jacket handy as it still will be chilly. Going into the evening hours once again the story will be the temperatures dropping and Monday night into Tuesday morning will be the coldest morning of the week as we see temperatures dropping into the lower 30′s and even a few upper 20′s possible for areas to the north. Frost will be possible for everyone down to the I-10 corridor as these temperatures do fall, it will depend on if any cloud cover begins to work its way in and keeps those temperatures slightly warmer, but something to watch and we will continue to monitor it as new data comes in. The cooler weather stays through Tuesday and Wednesday as well as we see highs in the lower and middle 50′s. Overnight lows will gradually begin to creep up as well as we see a return of southerly flow for Wednesday ahead of our next cold front that will be moving in overnight Wednesday and into the day Thursday.
Clouds begin to build back into the region as we move into the later stages of Tuesday and especially during the day on Wednesday as the cold front inches closer, eventually giving way to some showers and rain by Wednesday night. The rain and even a few thunderstorms sticks around through the day on Thursday gradually moving out as we go into the afternoon hours of Thursday. Highs though on Thursday are back in the middle 60′s as more moisture is around, and we stay in the lower 60′s through Friday, but just in time for the beginning of the weekend we see clearing according to the latest model guidance. Temperatures stay pretty steady after the front passes as we see highs in the lower 60′s with lows in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.