FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A much cooler day with plenty of sunshine, areas of frost possible over the next several nights

For Martin Luther King Jr. Day we can expect sunshine to stick around as well as temperatures to remain coll with highs only topping off in the middle 50′s, which is around 5 to 8 degrees below average for this time of year. For everyone off it will be a nice day as sunshine and dry conditions remain, but definitely make sure to have a jacket handy as it still will be chilly. Going into the evening hours once again the story will be the temperatures dropping and Monday night into Tuesday morning will be the coldest morning of the week as we see temperatures dropping into the lower 30′s and even a few upper 20′s possible for areas to the north. Frost will be possible for everyone down to the I-10 corridor as these temperatures do fall, it will depend on if any cloud cover begins to work its way in and keeps those temperatures slightly warmer, but something to watch and we will continue to monitor it as new data comes in. The cooler weather stays through Tuesday and Wednesday as well as we see highs in the lower and middle 50′s. Overnight lows will gradually begin to creep up as well as we see a return of southerly flow for Wednesday ahead of our next cold front that will be moving in overnight Wednesday and into the day Thursday.