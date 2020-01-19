Arrest Report - Jan. 19, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 19, 2020.
Cody Allen Sargent, 35, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, stop signs and yield signs, contempt of court.
Jeremy Milton Perry, 44, Westlake: Instate detainer.
Jerry Wayne Smith, 38, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jeremy Joseph Broussard, 39, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court. (2 charges)
Christopher James Tomplait, 31, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders, direct contempt of court.
Quintin Dewade Henry, 33, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. (10 charges)
Kenya Denise Walker, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
William Deandre Fontenot, 21, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, criminal trespass.
Kenneth Dewayne Mott, 30, Sulphur: Pedestrians on highways or interstate highways, resisting an officer, possession of a Schedule II drug, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.
Ralph M. Romero, 66, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
Kayla Marie Lede, 26, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, owner to secure registration, use of wireless telecommunications devices in school zones prohibited.
