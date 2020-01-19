Alcorn State, UAPB meet in conference play

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Markedric Bell, Marquell Carter, Jordan McNair and Zavian Jackson have collectively accounted for 45 percent of Arkansas-Pine Bluff's scoring this season. For Alcorn State, Troymain Crosby, Maurice Howard, Corey Tillery, Deshaw Andrews and Kobe Wilson have combined to account for 71 percent of all Alcorn State scoring, including 82 percent of the team's points over its last five games.