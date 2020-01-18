MLK Festival presents Lifetime Achievement Award

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Jan. 17, the Martin Luther King Festival of Southwest Louisiana presented their Lifetime Achievement Award.
The award was presented to Ron Richard, a Lake Charles attorney and businessman, during the MLK Memorial Program at Mount Olive Baptist Church.
Richard says “I am greatly humbled by this honor. To be the recipient of the Lifetime Time Achievement Award of Martin Luther King Coalition is one of the proudest moments of my life. However, I do not see this as a sign that it’s time for me to rest but a reminder that I must continuously pay my blessings forward. I hope this encourages others to answer the calls to serve.”
For the past decade Richard has sponsored the festival and has been actively involved in the community.
He has worked to further Dr. King’s message of unity, diversity and inclusiveness, according to the organization.
Richard will serve as the MLK Parade Marshall on Monday, Jan. 20, and will be reading with “Students of the Year” from schools throughout Southwest Louisiana.
