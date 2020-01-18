Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

HOTEL COLLAPSE-NEW ORLEANS
Implosion back on for partially collapsed New Orleans hotel
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials say an unstable hotel building that partially collapsed while under construction last fall will be imploded. Officials say the implosion is expected as early as mid-March. Implosion had been considered, then rejected in the weeks after the Oct. 12 collapse at the planned Hard Rock Hotel. But officials said Friday they've revived the implosion plan. It's deemed safer than having workers on site taking the structure apart. And it means work will be done sooner. Demolition had been expected to last until December. Three workers died in the collapse. The remains of two remain in the wreckage.
TRIBES-UN COMPLAINT
Louisiana, Alaskan tribes file UN climate change complaint
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Four coastal Louisiana tribes and one in Alaska that say the U.S. government has violated their human rights by failing to take action on climate change have submitted a formal complaint to the United Nations in Switzerland. The Advocate reports the complaint was filed Wednesday. One tribal chief says they're faced with losing their homeland in 20 years. She says that also means a loss of culture and identity. Some areas where the tribes historically lived are already under water. The tribes say intervention by the United Nations is necessary because the federal and state governments have not done enough.
ALGAE BLOOM-SBA LOANS
Disaster loans: Closed Mississippi beaches hurt businesses
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Low-interest disaster loans are available for small Mississippi businesses hurt by toxic bacteria that closed every mainland beach in the state during the summer. Gov. Tate Reeves says the federal Small Business Administration can make the loans to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses, and private nonprofit organizations. The federal agency says that in addition to coastal Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties in Mississippi, the declaration covers adjacent counties in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Mississippi beaches were closed because of cyanobacteria, which often are called blue-green algae. They can cause rashes, diarrhea and vomiting.
LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE
GOP leaders tapped for Louisiana Senate's budget, tax panels
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate's new Republican president will continue a tradition for bipartisan leadership across the majority-GOP chamber's subject-matter committees. But Republicans will take charge of the key financial and redistricting panels. Senate President Page Cortez released the membership breakdown of the Senate's 17 standing committees Friday. He named Republican as leaders of 12 panels and gave Democrats the chairmanships of five panels. But the most closely-watched committees with domain over the budget, taxes and the redrawing of political district lines will be firmly in Republican hands. Cortez was unanimously elected Senate president Monday when the new legislative term began.
LOUISIANA EDUCATION SUPERINTENDENT
Louisiana education board kicks off superintendent search
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's statewide public school board, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, has started its search for a new education superintendent. The long-time occupant of the job, John White, announced last week that he's leaving in mid-March. The board hires the superintendent. Its members took their oath of office for the new term Thursday, and then agreed to form a four-member panel that will nominate candidates for superintendent, recommend minimum qualifications and outline a process for decision-making. Louisiana's education superintendent oversees and sets policies governing more than 700,000 public school students across the state. White has been in the position since 2012.
TEACHER OF YEAR-ANTHEM PROTEST
Top Minnesota teacher takes knee at LSU-Clemson game
A former Minnesota Teacher of the Year staged a protest at the College Football Playoff championship attended by President Donald Trump by kneeling during the national anthem. Kelly Holstine was among top teachers from around the country attending Monday night's game at the Superdome in New Orleans. Holstein took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the game between top-ranked LSU and No. 3 Clemson. Holstine tweeted that she was given a “platform to stand up for marginalized and oppressed people.” Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked protests by kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.
APPEALS COURT-GENDER PRONOUNS
Appeals court rules against convict over gender pronouns
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court panel in New Orleans has voted 2-1 against honoring a transgender woman's request to be referred to with feminine pronouns. Judge Kyle Duncan wrote for the majority on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel. He said no legal authority requires the court to use feminine pronouns at a defendant's request. In dissent, Judge James Dennis said Duncan's opinion "creates a controversy where there is none." Dennis said many courts honor such requests out of respect for the dignity of the people making them.
TRUMP-COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Trump welcomes LSU Tigers to White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has paid tribute to the Louisiana State University football team, college football's national champions. He says the team will be remembered as one of the greatest in college football history. The undefeated Tigers visited the White House after defeating Clemson on Monday night in the playoff final. Trump noted the team's “brutal schedule" that included seven teams ranked in the top 10. He also noted that the LSU team rallied around its offensive coordinator, Steven Ensminger, following a plane crash that killed his daughter-in-law and four others. Trump said the team “showed the world what it means to look out for one another.”