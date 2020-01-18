Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials say an unstable hotel building that partially collapsed while under construction last fall will be imploded. Officials say the implosion is expected as early as mid-March. Implosion had been considered, then rejected in the weeks after the Oct. 12 collapse at the planned Hard Rock Hotel. But officials said Friday they've revived the implosion plan. It's deemed safer than having workers on site taking the structure apart. And it means work will be done sooner. Demolition had been expected to last until December. Three workers died in the collapse. The remains of two remain in the wreckage.