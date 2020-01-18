Impact Agency announces it’s expanding to reach young women

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A community program that was started to inspire and help at-risk young men in the Lake Area will now be available to young women.
“When you look at statistics, when you look at the curves, all of those things skew towards men needing the most assistance," Braylon Harris, president of the Impact Agency, said at a press conference Friday.
But, Harris said they’ve been planning to include women since day one.
“We do know there are also young women out there that also need that same assistance. They may not have the urgency that is statistically proven, but any one boy or girl that needs the assistance to be able to display themselves at their full potential, that’s someone we want to have an impact on in our community," Harris said.
Edriena Alexander, the Impact Girls director, says with this new branch she hopes to help girls become leaders.
“We will have one portion where it’s curriculum driven, we will also have guest speakers. It may not always be meetings in house, but we will actually go places. So we will combine networking with people, mentors will be present," Alexander said. “We will spend an enormous amount of time sharing with them how to respect authority, how to approach people and introduce yourself.”
The first meeting will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 26 on the second floor of the 901 building on Lakeshore Drive.
