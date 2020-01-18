High school students get a sneak peek into the teaching profession

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -
High school juniors and seniors attended McNeese State University’s Unlock Education event.
Formerly known as ‘Geaux Teach,' the event allowed high school juniors and seniors to see what it’s actually like to be a teacher. Students were able to participate in activities like “Brain Dance,” and ‘Unlocking Bias,’ gaining skills they can use in their own future classrooms.
“The first year that we did Geaux Teach we had lots of interactive activities, because we want education to be what it’s supposed to be, which is fun and learning and engagement," said Dr. Angel Ogea, Dean of the Burton College of Education. "So, we were looking at a better way to be innovative about it using technology and movement.”
The Assistant Education Professor, Dr. Katie Williams, started the event several years through a grant.
“Well, education has changed a lot over the past couple of years and education is always changing,” Dr. Williams said. “There’s so much technology in our everyday lives, so that needs to be incorporated into good teaching.”
This is the first year that McNeese State University partnered with Education Rising.
“Oh my gosh. I would have loved to have this for myself," said Andi McFarlain, AP English and Education Rising teacher at Sulphur High School. "I’m so excited for these kids because in high school they know they or they think they want to be teachers. They have the opportunity to meet other people who also want to be educators in a world where society says, ‘oh no, don’t do that.’ And then, they’re getting a head start.”
Next year’s date is set for Jan. 22, 2021.
For more information about the McNeese’s College of Education, click HERE.
