FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain and a few storms this afternoon, clearing and turning cooler for Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Dealing with warm and muggy conditions ahead of our cold front today as temperatures have warmed into the lower and middle 70′s.
Over the past several hours we have been dealing with some heavy rain and thunderstorms especially along the I-10 corridor where we have seen a training effect that brought very heavy rain, as well as thunder and lighting to Lake Charles, into Sulpher and Jennings. We have seen a few showers moving through our northern parishes, but nothing like what we have seen further south. The cold front is now moving through Vernon and into Beauregard parishes bringing another line of showers and a few storms. The good news is that once this line pushes through we will see much calmer conditions, and then the story will turn to the temperature drop that is in store. Temperatures currently in the lower 70′s in a few locations where they haven’t seen as much rain, and in the upper 60′s for the rest of us. As we go through the rest of the evening we can expect temperatures to begin to drop behind the front into the upper 50′s so any outdoor activities make sure to grab a coat to stay warm.
Moving into Sunday morning definitely have that coat as temperatures will be starting out chilly, but close to normal and where we should be for this time of year and that’s in the lower to middle 40′s. Temperatures during the afternoon despite seeing sunshine across the area will be roughly 20 degrees cooler than what we saw on your Saturday as highs top off in the middle 50′s. While we will see more sunshine for Sunday, we will also be dealing with clouds making for a partly cloudy day, but the humidity will be much lower so that is a nice trade off. Going into Sunday evening and into the overnight temperatures will be much cooler as we see lows in the middle to upper 30′s, which is actually a few degrees below normal for this time of year, but the weather will finally feel more like January than late spring into early summer. The cooler weather sticks around through Tuesday as we see a mixture of sun and clouds to start off the new work week with temperatures in the lower and middle 50′s. Lows overnight will also be cold as we see several nights in the lower to middle 30′s, which could bring the possibility of frost to areas to the north. This will depend on how clear things will get and how many clouds stick around, but at least through Tuesday we remain dry.
Moving into the middle portion of the week temperatures slowly warm up through Friday as we see highs reaching the lower and middle 60′s as we see moisture beginning to return and the rain chances are going to go back up and as of now the wetter day this week appears to be Thursday in which another cold front is beginning to work it’s way through. This is still several days away, but that looks to be the best shot of rain as of this time and it may last into Friday, so something worth watching as we go forward into the new week and get closer. Temperatures not dropping nearly as much behind that front according to the latest guidance as it looks to remain in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.
So for now, keep the rain jacket handy through the late afternoon and into the early evening, then grab the coat for the second half of the night as well as into Sunday morning as temperatures begin to fall.
