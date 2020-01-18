FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain and a few storms this afternoon, clearing and turning cooler for Sunday

Moving into Sunday morning definitely have that coat as temperatures will be starting out chilly, but close to normal and where we should be for this time of year and that’s in the lower to middle 40′s. Temperatures during the afternoon despite seeing sunshine across the area will be roughly 20 degrees cooler than what we saw on your Saturday as highs top off in the middle 50′s. While we will see more sunshine for Sunday, we will also be dealing with clouds making for a partly cloudy day, but the humidity will be much lower so that is a nice trade off. Going into Sunday evening and into the overnight temperatures will be much cooler as we see lows in the middle to upper 30′s, which is actually a few degrees below normal for this time of year, but the weather will finally feel more like January than late spring into early summer. The cooler weather sticks around through Tuesday as we see a mixture of sun and clouds to start off the new work week with temperatures in the lower and middle 50′s. Lows overnight will also be cold as we see several nights in the lower to middle 30′s, which could bring the possibility of frost to areas to the north. This will depend on how clear things will get and how many clouds stick around, but at least through Tuesday we remain dry.