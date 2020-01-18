Author of NYT Bestselling book “Finding Gobi,” visits Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Readers of all ages got together in Lake Charles to listen to the story of the incredible journey between an ultra marathon runner and a stray dog in 2016.
Author Dion Leonard discussed his book “Finding Gobi,” on Thursday with the star of the book, Gobi, nestled in a pink, fluffy cushion at the front of the DeBakey Meeting Room at Central Library.
Leonard met the small animal on day two of the Gobi March, an ultramarathon that lasts seven days to run 155 miles across the Gobi Desert in China.
Leonard said it was when Gobi kept pace with him for nearly 80 miles that he realized there was something special between them.
“She’s such an amazing little dog,” Leonard said. “I’ve been there from the moment we met and she has been there for me as well, and I think it’s really changed both of our lives forever.”
The international bestseller describes Leonard’s childhood, which he said was difficult to tell at first.
“When it’s a book about something that’s close to you and my early childhood being so difficult, abusive and destructive, I think sharing that with people takes you into some deep dark places,” Leonard said. “It’s really just the hope that someone can read my book and get inspired by it to believe that they can have a great life or change of life."
Local runners attended the event, including college student Michael Fibich, who traveled from Arkansas to meet Leonard.
Fibich said he wanted to talk to Leonard about running, but was also convinced to get a copy of the book.
“I’ve never met him, but it’s fun to meet a lead ultra-runner like this and get inspired and also, there’s an amazing story with a very cute dog," Fibich said.
Leonard is headed to New Orleans next and will visit locations across the country to share his story. To find out where Leonard and Gobi are going, visit findinggobi.com.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.