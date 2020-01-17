Woman involved in second fatal bicycle accident arrested for negligent homicide

Authorities confirmed to KPLC that Jordan was also involved in a fatal hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on U.S. 165 in November 2012. Jordan, who was 19 at the time, struck and killed Jacob Simpson, 15, on U.S. 165 at C. Walters Road. The report says Simpson was riding a bicycle in the left northbound lane when Jordan’s northbound vehicle collided with him.