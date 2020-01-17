Woman involved in second fatal bicycle accident arrested for negligent homicide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An Oakdale woman accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist last week has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Louisiana State Police say Lacey Jade Jordan, 27, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado on U.S. 165, south of Alexandria, when she struck and killed Alexandria man Taurus McQuarn, 50, who was riding a bicycle. Both were traveling south. Authorities say Jordan then fled the scene.
Jordan was arrested on counts of negligent homicide, hit-and-run, careless operation, and limitations on passing bicycles.
Authorities confirmed to KPLC that Jordan was also involved in a fatal hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on U.S. 165 in November 2012. Jordan, who was 19 at the time, struck and killed Jacob Simpson, 15, on U.S. 165 at C. Walters Road. The report says Simpson was riding a bicycle in the left northbound lane when Jordan’s northbound vehicle collided with him.
