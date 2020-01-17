Watersedge Church temporarily open for shelter during the cold

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the temperatures dropping due to a cold front, Watersedge Church will be opening its doors to anyone who may be in need of shelter to stay warm.
According to Kelli Stawecki, with Water’s Edge, they will be open Monday at 11 a.m. It is located at 2760 Power Center Parkway.
Monday’s temperatures will be slightly below average for this time of year for Southwest Louisiana. Lows will be in the middle to upper thirties. Highs will only be in the middle to upper fifties, which is five to eight degrees below normal. So a coat or jacket will definitely be needed.
